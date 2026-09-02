One Movie Later: Obsession Is a Horror Movie Worth Being Obsessed With

By James Coulter

Original films have felt like an endangered species in Hollywood, crowded out by endless sequels and remakes. But the past year has proven that not only is originality not dead, but it is also, in fact, still thriving. Fresh hits like Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, and indie horror breakouts like Backrooms have dominated the box office. And among them is the subject of this review: Obsession.

Released earlier this year, Obsession quickly became a box‑office anomaly. It opened with a strong $17.2 million weekend and kept growing, a pattern almost unheard of for wide‑release horror, eventually becoming the highest‑grossing film ever made on a budget under $1 million. Audiences didn’t just watch Obsession; they latched onto it. But does the film earn that fervor, or is this fixation just another strange side effect of a wish made on a One Wish Willow?

Bear is an ordinary guy in the most painfully relatable way. He’s hopelessly in love with his crush, Nikki, yet paralyzed by the thought of telling her how he feels. Desperate for courage he doesn’t have, he turns to a novelty trinket called a One Wish Willow and makes a simple, earnest wish: that Nikki would love him more than anything in the world. To his shock, the wish works. But as any seasoned horror fan knows, wishes granted rarely come without a price—and in horror movies especially, that price can often be deadly.

The premise is simple: boy loves girl, boy wishes girl loved him back, wish comes true, and it’s all downhill from there. It’s a classic Monkey’s Paw setup with a timeless warning: be careful what you wish for. What makes Obsession stand out is how far it pushes that familiar idea. The film delivers exactly what the marketing promises, yet still veers into chaotic, unpredictable territory. You think you know where it’s going…until you don’t!

Nikki’s magically induced devotion quickly becomes disturbing. She’s clingy, obsessive, and emotionally volatile. Even worse, her behavior doesn’t follow a neat, predictable pattern. One moment she’s doting and affectionate; the next she’s a sobbing wreck; and then, without warning, she erupts into a screaming rage that threatens both Bear and herself. These whiplash shifts can happen in under a minute, and they’re genuinely unnerving.

The film’s refusal to fully explain the wish’s mechanics makes Nikki’s behavior even more chilling. Is her personality being warped by magic? Is something darker possessing her? Is the “real” Nikki still trapped inside, fighting for control during those erratic swings? Obsession never gives a straightforward answer, and that ambiguity becomes one of its greatest strengths. Your imagination fills in the gaps, and what you imagine is often scarier than what’s on screen.

Nikki’s chaotic performance works because Inde Navarrette is a phenomenal actress. She flips emotions on a dime, blending the unstable intensity of Misery’s Annie Wilkes with the otherworldly menace of The Exorcist’s Regan. It’s a performance worthy of joining the ranks of those horror icons—and frankly, one that deserves an Oscar for Best Actress!

A popular fan theory suggests that Bear is actually the film’s true villain, a reading the director himself has hinted might be valid. It’s easy to see why. Yes, Bear makes his wish without realizing the cheap trinket he bought would actually work, and at first he doesn’t fully grasp what’s happening to Nikki. But even after he learns the wish is controlling her, and even after he’s been given multiple chances to undo it, he refuses. (Spoiler: In one moment, Nikki begs for relief, and Bear responds, “What’s so bad about being with me?” It’s then you realize he may not be the “nice guy” he thinks he is.)

Obsession is now streaming on Peacock and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies. If you missed its theatrical run, it’s well worth watching at home, preferably in the dark. This is one horror film that earns its title. Obsession is absolutely worth obsessing over.