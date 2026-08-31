Winter Haven Hospital’s Bostick Heart Center Named Title Sponsor of Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation’s “Saving Lives Matters” Event

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is preparing for its annual “Saving Lives Matters” event, set for Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Tanner’s Lakeside Restaurant. This year, Winter Haven Hospital’s Bostick Heart Center is stepping up for the second time as the event’s Title Sponsor, supporting the foundation’s mission of placing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the community.

The event on October 3, 2026 will feature live music from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., along with a live auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing, Lotto Hat and a gun raffle. Tristan Tritt is scheduled to take the stage at 6 p.m.

Winter Haven Hospital’s Bostick Heart Center opened in 2005. Today, the center houses a noninvasive cardiovascular diagnostic imaging suite, an expansive electrophysiology program, cardiovascular intensive care units and Winter Haven Hospital’s first hybrid operating room, where structural heart and valve procedures will be performed.

“We’re happy to sponsor Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation,” said Tom Garthwaite, president of Winter Haven Hospital. “Having defibrillators available as option as soon as possible can save a life, and we support Melanie in her mission.”

Dr. Ari Asif, chief medical officer at Winter Haven Hospital, also expressed his support for the foundation’s work.

“Studies show that having a defibrillator available when someone is having a cardiac emergency outside a hospital can nearly double their chances for survival. The foundation’s effort to increase the number of defibrillators available in our communities is a worthy cause for us to support.”

Tammy Jackson, executive assistant at Winter Haven Hospital, has known Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation founder Melanie Culpepper for a long time and has witnessed her dedication to the cause.

“Melanie’s dedication to Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is inspiring,” Tammy said. “Her efforts in placing AEDs in as many places as possible empowers people to act in the event of an emergency.”

For Melanie, the support from Winter Haven Hospital’s Bostick Heart Center means a great deal as the foundation continues working to make AEDs more accessible in the community.

“I would like to personally thank

Tom, Dr Ari and Tammy for supporting Culpeppers Cardiac Foundation as it means so much to me. You all have been a blessing to our Foundation in sponsoring us to help us to raise money for AEDs placed right here in our town in hope to save a life. Once again Thank You as Saving Lives Matters!”

The “Saving Lives Matters” event will be hosted by Tanner’s Lakeside Restaurant, with The Daily Ridge serving as the media partner.

For more information about the event and Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation, visit culpepperaed.com or contact Melanie at 863-662-2694.