Lake Wales Commission Approves Amendments to Facilitate Future Construction of Hotels

by James Coulter



Lake Wales city commissioners have cleared the way for several new hotels and a convenience store by approving amendments to the city’s land development regulations and zoning map.



At their regular meeting in late July, city commissioners voted unanimously to adopt two ordinances aimed at supporting proposed developments throughout the city.



Both ordinances adjust permitted uses within certain zoning districts and the allowable height of commercial buildings, changes that city staff claim will help accommodate proposed projects.



The first ordinance approved two amendments to the city’s land development regulations. The first amendment adds convenience stores with gasoline sales (including gas stations and truck stops) as a permitted use within the Industrial (I‑1) zoning district.



The change was requested on behalf of a landowner along State Road 60 West, near the Stoneridge Master Planned project and the Lake Wales Municipal Airport. The owner is seeking to entitle land “to allow a gas station or truck stop within an industrial zoning district,” wrote Autumn Cochella, Growth Management Director.



“Staff finds that a convenience store with gasoline sales is an appropriate use that supports industrial activity…[as] commercial uses to serve employees in an industrial area can constitute up to 15% of an industrial area,” she wrote.



The second amendment within the ordinance increases the maximum building height allowed in the BP Business Park and C‑3 Highway Commercial zoning districts from 35 feet to 45 feet.



The change was prompted by representatives for two hotel projects currently being contemplated in Lake Wales: one planned within the Longleaf Business Park on U.S. Highway 27, and another proposed along Ridge Way north of Eagle Ridge Mall.



Both projects require a building height of 45 feet, and the amendment would allow them to move forward without seeking variances, Cochella wrote.



Initially, commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance on June 7.



The second ordinance adopted that evening involved a zoning map amendment for a two‑acre portion of a five‑acre tract located on the west side of U.S. Highway 27, adjacent to the Kohl’s department store.



The property’s zoning designation was changed from R‑1B residential to C‑3 highway commercial to support a “major site plan” that includes a hotel and additional commercial outparcels.



City staff determined the request was consistent with the Future Land Use Element of the Comprehensive Plan, which identifies the area as part of the RAC Regional Activity Center.



“The site is infill in nature, located within the City’s utility service area and will maximize existing infrastructure investments by connecting to municipal water,” Cochella wrote. “Assignment would enable the future development of this site and the potential increase in property value.”