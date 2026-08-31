Culpepper Cardiac Foundation Places AED No. 102 at Tipsy Hen Following Old Man Frank’s Bikers Bash

The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation has placed its 102nd automated external defibrillator (AED) at Tipsy Hen in Winter Haven, thanks to proceeds from Old Man Frank’s Bikers Bash.

The AED was placed last Monday at Tipsy Hen, providing another potentially lifesaving resource in the Winter Haven community.

Tipsy Hen owner Melissa Gatsiopoulos said she is honored to have her business selected to receive the AED.

“My name is Melissa Gatsiopoulos, I am the proud owner of Tipsy Hen. I’ve been here for almost three years, rebranding twice during that time. I opened as Hotshots, then changed the name to Happenings, then once I truly felt what the community needed, which was a cool little music venue with the best wings in town. Somewhere to bring your family and have a fun time Tipsy Hen rebranded in February 2024. “Tipsy“ represents Beer “ Hen “ represents the wings.



Gatsiopoulos described Tipsy Hen as a proudly woman-owned business and said she and her team have worked hard to build the restaurant into something lasting.

“We have over 20 beers in house,” she said. “We easily have the best wings in town cooked to perfection. We have lots of flavors, sauces and rubs. We bottle our own signature sauces as well and sell them to the public so you can enjoy them at home.”

The AED placement was made possible through Old Man Frank’s Bikers Bash, which was held in March. Old Man Frank’s was owned by Greg Gay and Phillip Vanwinkle, who have owned it since 1953.

Managers Jenifer Nathey, Patrick Flanagan and Clay Rollins were among those involved with the Bikers Bash.

Nathey, who has been with Old Man Frank’s for 30 years and serves as manager of the front of the house, said she enjoyed the event and hopes it returns.

Nathey said she believes in the mission of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation and specifically wanted Tipsy Hen to be part of the organization.

“I think the foundation is a great cause and helps us know and learn how to save lives.”

The AED demonstration was also an important part of the evening. Nathey said she found the demonstration helpful and learned new information about using an AED.

“The demonstration was very helpful and I learned a lot that I didn’t know. Thank you Eric.”

At Tipsy Hen, General Manager Adrienne Plati said the AED placement carried a special meaning for her.

“I’ve been at Tipsy Hen since the restaurant reopened with the rebranding of Tipsy Hen. I’m the General Manager.”

“When I heard we were gifted the AED from Old Man Frank’s Bikers Bash, it really hit home for me. Culpepper was a friend of mine and I’ve always believed this foundation to be a beautiful way to honor him while ensuring the safety of our citizens within Polk County.”

Plato said the restaurant is proud to become part of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation.

“We feel honored to be a part of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation organization!”

Gatsiopoulos also spoke about the AED training and the importance of being prepared for an emergency.

“It’s important to be ready because you don’t ever know when someone is going to need help. I feel honored that Old Man Frank‘s crew chose Tipsy Hen to receive the next AED from the Culpepper foundation.”

She also thanked the foundation and those involved in the AED ceremony.

She praised Melanie for keeping everybody on track and informed, and also feels honored to be chosen to be apart of this important cause.

The placement of AED No. 102 continues the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation’s mission of putting lifesaving equipment in locations throughout Polk County and helping communities become better prepared to respond when a cardiac emergency occurs.

As the foundation continues its work, each AED placement serves as another reminder that having access to an AED — and knowing how to use it — can make a critical difference when seconds matter.