Winter Haven Pastor Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charges, Faces Four HIV-Related Felony Charges

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven pastor is facing more than 20 criminal charges, including allegations involving a minor as well as four felony counts accusing him of engaging in sexual activity without disclosing his HIV-positive status, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday to release additional details surrounding the arrest of 42-year-old Timothy Chaneyfield, whom investigators identified as the pastor of St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Winter Haven.

The charges announced by the Sheriff’s Office include three counts of lewd battery of a minor, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of interfering with the custody of a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, four counts of an HIV-infected person engaging in sexual activity without informing a partner, along with drug-related misdemeanor charges.