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PCSO Detectives Seek Suspect Who Used Stolen Credit Card Information to Buy Nearly $3,000 in Pokémon Cards

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On July 11, 2026, the male individual in these photos purchased $1,284 worth of Pokemon cards at the Flo-Go Shop at 2254 East Edgewood Drive in Lakeland.

He then purchased $1,698.50 worth of Pokemon cards at the Plant City Card Shop in Plant City.

Both of these purchases were made with stolen credit card information.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Ryan at 863-292-3396 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet
    27.96937, -81.96445
Man in a blue polo shirt and glasses at a store checkout counter.
Store employee in a blue polo pointing toward the counter while holding a phone.
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