PCSO Detectives Seek Suspect Who Used Stolen Credit Card Information to Buy Nearly $3,000 in Pokémon Cards

On July 11, 2026, the male individual in these photos purchased $1,284 worth of Pokemon cards at the Flo-Go Shop at 2254 East Edgewood Drive in Lakeland.

He then purchased $1,698.50 worth of Pokemon cards at the Plant City Card Shop in Plant City.

Both of these purchases were made with stolen credit card information.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Ryan at 863-292-3396 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: