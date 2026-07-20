Colombian Man Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving 101 MPH on I-4

A suspect who is in the country illegally was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit on Saturday, July 18, 2026, for DUI and other traffic-related charges.

Deputies conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 4 observed a red Kia K4 traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly. A deputy’s radar measured the Kia going 101 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, while also weaving in and around other vehicles, causing other drivers to take evasive action and/or slam on their brakes. When the deputy stopped the Kia he immediately detected obvious signs of impairment for the driver, 22-year-old Jhorland Atehortua, who is in the country illegally from Colombia. The deputy also located a smoking pipe and marijuana in the vehicle.

Atehortua was taken into custody and charged with DUI (M1), dangerous excessive speed (M1), reckless driving (M1), possession of cannabis (F3), and possession of drug paraphernalia (F3).

Each of these charges is enhanced by one degree due to his illegal status. An ICE hold has been placed on him in the Polk County Jail.

“Driving under the influence is dangerous enough, but combining impaired driving with reckless speeding at more than 100 miles per hour puts countless innocent people at risk. Our deputies stopped this suspect before someone was seriously hurt or killed. Now he’ll face the consequences of his actions, and because he’s in this country illegally, ICE has placed a hold on him as well” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.