Two Young Men Seriously Injured After Lexus Crashes Into Disabled Semi on I-4 in Polk County

Two young men suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after a crash involving a disabled tractor-trailer and another semi shut down westbound Interstate 4 in Polk County for nearly four hours.

According to information released by the Florida Highway Patrol through Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Steve Gaskins, the crash occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. on August 3, just west of State Road 33.

FHP investigators say a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on I-4 when it entered the outside shoulder and collided with a disabled tractor-trailer parked there. The impact caused the Lexus to rotate back into the westbound travel lanes, where it was struck by a second westbound tractor-trailer traveling in the center lane.

The driver of the Lexus, a 20-year-old Winter Haven man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old Orlando man, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Neither tractor-trailer driver was injured.

The crash forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Interstate 4, with traffic diverted at Exit 38 until the roadway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.