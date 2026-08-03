Sheriff Judd Slams Biden Clemency After Early-Released Drug Trafficker Arrested Again in Polk County 

Winter Haven – In June of 2026, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force received a tip that 42-year-old Antonie “Tony” Delynn Latimore of Winter Haven was selling illegal narcotics in Polk County, and an investigation ensued.

Antonie Tony Delynn Latimore of Winter Haven

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﻿During the investigation, detectives learned that Latimore was arrested in 2019 during an undercover operation between the Lakeland FBI, Tampa DEA, and Florida Highway Patrol, after he sold crack cocaine to a confidential source. On March 6, 2020, he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine, and was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison. His sentence was commuted to July 16, 2026, due to an executive grant of clemency that was signed by President Joe Biden which took effect on January 17, 2025.

On two different dates in June 2026, undercover HIDTA detectives arranged to buy 100 fentanyl pills and 100 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills from Latimore. In July, Latimore asked the undercover detectives if they knew anyone selling cocaine so that he could purchase a large amount and then sell it himself. A purchase of three kilograms of cocaine was arranged for July 29, 2026. Latimore told the undercover detectives that he wanted to use his 1983 Buick worth over $80,000 due to upgrades such as rims, the audio system, and other modifications, as collateral for the purchase of the illegal narcotics.

On July 31, 2026, Antonie Latimore was taken into custody in Winter Haven and charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 14 grams (F1), trafficking in MDMA over 10 grams (F2), maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs (F2), and possession of drug paraphernalia (M1).

“Tony Latimore told our detectives that he does not sell ‘a lot of drugs’ but sells them ‘from time to time to make money.’ Well isn’t that something – an honest drug dealer. This guy should have still been in federal prison, but thanks to President Biden, he’s back out on the street peddling dangerous drugs like fentanyl. This is why soft on crime policies don’t work – they endanger lives.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff