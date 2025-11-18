Residents To Mobilize Tonight in Dundee as Commission Considers Delaying Election to 2027

Dundee, Florida- Residents are expected to fill Dundee Town Hall tonight as the Town Commission prepares for the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would move the next municipal election from April 2026 to November 2027 and extend the terms of three sitting officials by approximately eighteen months. The ordinance passed its first reading on October 28 with a unanimous 5 to 0 vote and must be approved again tonight in order to become binding.

The three officials whose terms would be extended under the proposal are Mayor Samuel Pennant, Vice Mayor Willie Quarles, and Commissioner Bertram Goddard. If adopted, the ordinance would delay the regularly scheduled April 2026 election to November of the following year.

Public opposition has intensified ahead of the vote. Former Mayor Joe Garrison, who had filed to run in the April 2026 election, recently held a rally at his grove located at 408 4th Street. Garrison is represented by Shutts and Bowen LLP, which sent a letter to the Town Attorney urging the commission to withdraw the ordinance. The letter argues that delaying the election and extending current terms without voter approval raises legal concerns and may conflict with state statutes governing municipal election procedures.

Citizens Defending Freedom has also urged residents to attend tonight’s meeting. CDF is a nonprofit organization that advocates for government transparency, citizen engagement, and oversight of local public policy decisions. Florida Faith Director Robert Goodman sent a message to residents outlining concerns about financial management, delayed audits, and the potential impact of postponing the election. Goodman wrote, “Your voice matters. Don’t allow local officials to extend their terms without voter consent. Stand up for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and accountability to Polk County voters in Dundee.” His message encourages voters to participate in public comment and make their position known to elected officials.

Additional residents have encouraged community involvement as well. Michelle Lee Thompson, who recently contacted the Supervisor of Elections regarding the first reading, posted a reminder to local residents about the importance of attending tonight’s meeting. She wrote that the second reading involves a significant decision about Dundee’s election schedule and that voter participation is important for keeping the community informed. Thompson referenced previous legal challenges in Florida involving election date changes and extended terms and encouraged residents to attend regardless of their position.

The suggestion to shift April municipal elections to November began earlier this year when Polk County Supervisor of Elections Melony Bell encouraged cities to consider aligning their election schedules. Bell has publicly stated that November elections reduce costs and increase turnout. There is no indication she intended for municipalities to extend the terms of sitting officials as part of that transition.

Several processes exist that could affect the outcome of the ordinance if it is adopted tonight. A legal challenge filed in circuit court could result in a temporary injunction that pauses the ordinance until a judge determines whether extending terms is permitted under state law and the Town Charter. The Florida Supervisor of Elections or the Florida Division of Elections may also issue advisory opinions regarding election procedures, and the Town Commission retains the ability to amend or withdraw the ordinance before final adoption. In addition, under Florida law, the Governor has the authority to remove elected municipal officials from office for misconduct, malfeasance, or violating the law. These possibilities do not indicate or predict any outcome, but represent forms of oversight that exist when municipal election matters are disputed.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Dundee Town Hall, 202 E Main Street. A public comment period is scheduled prior to the vote, and many residents plan to attend and address the commission.

The Daily Ridge will be present at the meeting and will provide updates as the situation develops.