Neurodivergent Diversions: Why SpongeBob Couldn’t Start His Essay — And Why Many Autistic People Struggle Too

by James Coulter

For over 25 years, SpongeBob SquarePants has been everyone’s favorite sponge living in a pineapple under the sea. He’s beloved by kids, adults, and especially autistic people. Many have speculated that SpongeBob himself is neurodivergent. Even his voice actor, Tom Kenny, has described the character as having autism, even calling it his “superpower.”

It’s easy to see why. There’s no neurotypical explanation for the Sponge. His intense special interests, difficulty understanding sarcasm, challenges with emotional and sensory overload, and earnest social quirks clearly show he’s somewhere on the spectrum.

And nowhere is that clearer than in the episode “Procrastination,” where SpongeBob is assigned a simple task and avoids it until the last minute, a common struggle for many autistic people.

SpongeBob and Procrastination

In the classic episode, SpongeBob is assigned to write an essay about what not to do at a stoplight, due the next morning. Sounds simple, right? Even SpongeBob thinks so, too…until he actually tries to write it!

He sits down, ready to begin…and writes only the title and his name. Minutes turn into hours. He suddenly does anything but writing: calisthenics, feeding Gary, cleaning his kitchen, chatting with the mailman, calling Patrick.

Even when he finally starts writing, all he produces is an ornate, overdramatic “The,” followed by a snack break where he agonizes over rye versus pumpernickel. By the time morning arrives, he has one hour left and ends up frantically writing an essay about everything he did instead of writing the essay.

It’s funny because it’s relatable. Everyone procrastinates. We’ve all had moments where we put off an important task until the last minute.

But for autistic people, procrastination often isn’t about laziness or poor discipline. It’s tied to deeper neurological patterns that make starting, stopping, and switching tasks genuinely difficult.

Two of the biggest culprits are “autistic inertia” and “executive dysfunction.”

Autistic Inertia

Most people remember Newton’s law of inertia: an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion. Autistic inertia is a similar idea, but applied to tasks rather than physics.

Autistic Inertia describes the neurological difficulty many autistic people face when trying to start, stop, or shift tasks. It’s not about motivation or willpower, but the brain’s wiring.

Even simple actions can feel like pushing a boulder uphill. Getting out of bed. Opening a document. Sending an email. Starting a load of laundry. The desire to act is there, but the ability to initiate the action feels “blocked.”

And once an autistic person starts a task, stopping can be just as hard. Hyperfocus kicks in. Hours disappear. Interruptions feel jarring or even painful.

You finally started writing an essay? Well, that’s what you’re doing for the next few hours, and you better hope there’s no interruption, because once you get started, there’s no stopping.

As Alex from Reframing Autism explains: “The ‘unbalanced force’ required is larger than that for a neurotypical individual… Once we hit hyperfocus: wow! Once we’re locked in on our target, we are like a dog with a bone, and woe betide anyone who attempts to interrupt the flow.”

As a freelance journalist with autism, I know this intimately. I’ve spent entire days stuck at the threshold of starting an article, only to finally begin and then work straight through without taking breaks. Before I realized it, I missed lunch, forgot my chores, and even lost track of time.

Executive Dysfunction

Another major factor is executive dysfunction, common in both autism and ADHD.

Think of executive function as the brain’s “air traffic control system.” It manages planning, prioritizing, organizing, and starting tasks. When it works smoothly, daily life works smoothly.

Executive Dysfunction happens when that system misfires. Tasks feel overwhelming. Planning feels impossible. Switching between steps feels like trying to jump-start a stalled engine. Even tasks you want to do can feel too complicated to begin.

Cynthia Kim of Musings of an Aspie describes it well: “If you have poor EF, people might mistake you for being disorganized, lazy, incompetent, sloppy, or just plain not very bright… Nearly everything we do calls on areas of executive function. Cooking. Cleaning. Parenting. Work. School. Self-care.”

Autistic people are often highly organized—sometimes to a fault. But the process of organizing, planning, or sequencing tasks can be challenging. I’ve frequently underestimated how long an assignment will take, only to feel overwhelmed or stressed once I’m in the middle of it. That frustration isn’t carelessness — it’s executive dysfunction.

Overcoming Procrastination

Autism isn’t an excuse for procrastination, but it is an explanation. And understanding the underlying causes makes it easier to develop strategies that actually work.

Here are a few helpful approaches from Autism Ascent:

1. Break Tasks Into Micro-Steps. Big tasks feel impossible. Small tasks feel doable. Instead of thinking “write the essay,” try: “write one sentence.” Then one paragraph. Then one page. You can also use a “task sandwich” by pairing a challenging task between two enjoyable ones: listen to a favorite song, do 15 minutes of work, then go for a short walk.

2. Build Environmental Supports. Prepare your workspace before you begin. Remove distractions. Keep tools within reach. Use visual reminders like post‑its, calendars, or apps. Reducing friction makes starting easier, and it eliminates the excuse of having “to find something.”

3. Work With Your Natural Rhythms. Schedule demanding tasks during high-energy periods. Save routine tasks for low-energy times. Make boring tasks more engaging with music, gamification, or personal interests.

4. Practice Emotional Regulation. Procrastination often comes with guilt, shame, or anxiety. Be kind to yourself. Focus on what you accomplished. Use grounding techniques like the “5‑4‑3‑2‑1” method to calm your nervous system.

Whether you’re autistic, neurotypical, or a cheerful sponge living under the sea, procrastination is universal. But for autistic people, understanding autistic inertia and executive dysfunction can turn a frustrating struggle into something manageable, even predictable.

And like SpongeBob, you’ll eventually get that essay written!