Daughters of the American Revolution Proclaim Constitution Week in Dundee

by: Capers Gay

Last week, the Ponce de Leon chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gave a proclamation for Constitution Week over in Dundee. The group is a nationwide non-profit volunteer organization comprised of women who can prove lineal ancestry to those who participated in the Revolutionary War. Their mission is to honor and preserve American history and educate others about it.

Constitution Week is just one initiative in that mission. Running from September 17th to the 23rd, the week is meant to honor the American Constitution. Laura Stokes, a member of the Ponce de Leon chapter had this to say, “Constitution Week should serve as a reminder that we are one Country United and our forefathers made sacrifices to ensure our rights as citizens.” The celebration dates back to 1955, when DAR lobbied Congress to declare the week-long observance, which eventually was signed into law the following year.

This initiative is nationwide as anyone can request their local communities to proclaim Constitution Week, just as Laura Stokes did in Dundee. The Ponce de Leon chapter celebrate Constitution Week annually with the Bells Across America and 2025 was no exception. At the First Baptist Church in Winter Haven, the chapter rang their bells triumphantly to commence Constitution Week.