Dundee Residents Say Town Commission Unlawfully Extended Its Own Terms – Rally Planned Sunday November 2nd

Dundee, Florida – A proposal by the Town of Dundee to delay the next municipal election and extend the current mayor and commissioners’ terms by approximately eighteen months is drawing strong public backlash and may lead to legal action.

On October 28, 2025, the Town Commission voted 5 to 0 on the first reading of Ordinance No. 25 03. The ordinance moves the next municipal election from April 2026 to November 2027. By delaying the election, the current mayor and two commissioners would remain in office longer than originally elected. Language in the ordinance states that the terms of those officials are “extended to the dates their successors are elected and seated.”

The push to move municipal elections began earlier in the year when Polk County Supervisor of Elections Melony Bell encouraged municipalities that still hold elections in April to shift to November elections. Bell has stated that November elections reduce costs and increase voter turnout. In April 2025, turnout in municipal elections across Polk County was 12.32 percent and two elections were decided by only eight votes. Bell suggested November elections in off years such as 2027 or 2029. There is no indication Bell intended that any municipality extend the terms of sitting officials.

On November 1, Dundee resident Michelle Thompson submitted a written request to Supervisor of Elections Melony Bell asking the Supervisor’s Office to review the legality of Dundee’s action. Thompson wrote, “My concern is that this proposed change appears to extend the terms of current elected officials without voter approval through a charter amendment.” Thompson cites Florida Statute 166.031(1) to (2), which requires charter changes to be approved by a referendum, and Florida Statute 166.021(4), which states that changes to the terms of elected officers generally require voter approval unless related solely to selecting election dates and only if the term adjustment is necessary. Thompson also cites Florida Statute 100.3605, which allows municipalities to change election dates for transition but limits that authority. Thompson argues that since the Dundee Town Charter does not grant the commission the authority to extend terms by ordinance, the proposed action may violate state law.

Thompson also references a recent legal case, Emilio González v. City of Miami, in which the court ruled that a city commission could not extend the terms of sitting elected officials by rescheduling an election unless voters approved that change through a charter amendment.

Public reaction to Dundee’s vote has intensified. Resident Joe Garrison, who planned to run for mayor in the April 2026 election, posted concern on social media and stated that the proposed delay would push the mayoral election to November 2027 instead. Garrison has organized a rally for residents today at 408 4th St., Dundee, in front of his grove, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Citizens tell the Daily Ridge they intend to attend the next commission meeting on November 18 and speak during public comment.

The ordinance is not yet adopted. The vote taken on October 28 was the first reading only. For the ordinance to become binding, the commission must vote again at a second reading. If approved in its current form, the election would move to November 2027.

Several processes exist that could affect the outcome of the ordinance if it advances to a second reading. A legal challenge filed in circuit court could result in a temporary injunction that pauses the ordinance until a judge determines whether extending terms is permitted under state law and the Town Charter. The Florida Supervisor of Elections or the Florida Division of Elections may also issue advisory opinions regarding election procedures, and the Town Commission retains the ability to amend or withdraw the ordinance before final adoption. In addition, under Florida law, the Governor has the authority to remove elected municipal officials from office for misconduct, malfeasance, or violating the law. These possibilities are not conclusions, but reflect common procedural options available when municipal election changes are disputed.

The Daily Ridge will reach out to the Town of Dundee and the Supervisor of Elections Office for comment.