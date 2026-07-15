Convicted Felon Points Gun at Polk County Deputies & Lives to Tell About It

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A convicted felon is facing multiple felony charges after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says he pointed a firearm at deputies who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at an Auburndale home.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on July 11 at a residence on Hales Road.

Deputies arrived at the home to locate an individual with an active warrant and knocked on the front door. After someone inside asked, “Who is it?”, a deputy identified themselves by responding, “Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators say the front door then swung open and a man pointed a firearm at the deputies before immediately closing the door again.

Deputies ordered the suspect to come outside with his hands raised. He complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Sean Verlan Mills. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mills told deputies he believed people were after him and said he was unsure who was at the front door. During a later interview, Mills also told detectives he had recently been threatened by someone but had never reported those threats to law enforcement.

Deputies recovered the firearm from inside the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mills is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Mills was charged with:

Four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (F2)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F2)

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon (F2)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (F2)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (F3)

Resisting an Officer Without Violence (M1)

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mills has 29 prior arrests and 11 felony convictions. His criminal history includes burglary, theft, criminal mischief, narcotics offenses, traffic violations, false imprisonment and weapons violations.