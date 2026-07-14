Polk County Takes Step Toward Four-Shift Fire Schedule Which Could Benefit Firefighters and the Communities They Serve

BARTOW – Polk County officials and the Polk County Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 3531 have reached a tentative agreement that would transition Polk County Fire Rescue to a four-shift, or D-shift, schedule beginning Oct. 1, 2027.

The proposal would mark one of the most significant changes to the department’s staffing model in years and is designed not only to improve firefighters’ quality of life, but also to strengthen recruitment and retention as Polk County continues to experience rapid population growth.

Currently, Polk County firefighters work a traditional three-shift schedule — A, B and C shifts — consisting of 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off, averaging a 56-hour workweek.

Under the proposed D-shift model, firefighters would instead work 24 hours on duty followed by 72 hours off, reducing the average workweek to 42 hours.

County officials say the change is intended to help Polk County remain competitive with other fire departments that have adopted similar schedules. Supporters say the additional day off between shifts can improve work-life balance, reduce burnout, and help retain experienced firefighters while making the department more attractive to new recruits.

As Polk County’s population continues to grow, maintaining adequate staffing has become an increasingly important priority for county leaders. Officials believe improving firefighter recruitment and retention ultimately benefits residents by helping ensure the department remains staffed with experienced personnel capable of meeting the county’s growing demand for emergency services.

“We’re working hard to reach our hiring goals to ensure we have the staffing needed. Now we’re looking to do even more for our firefighters by creating a schedule that supports mental health, improves work-life balance and promotes overall health and quality of life,” Deputy County Manager Ryan Taylor said.

Fire Chief Shawn Smith said the tentative agreement represents an important milestone for the department.

“I’ve been a part of this organization a long time, and it’s a great feeling knowing Polk County Fire Rescue is joining the pacesetters that have adopted a D-shift,” Smith said.

Smith said the schedule change is centered on improving the lives of firefighters and their families while continuing to build a strong organization.

“This is really about our members and giving them a better quality of life and more time with their families,” Smith said. “It says a lot about the type of organization we are at Polk County Fire Rescue.”

According to Polk County, only a handful of fire departments across Florida currently operate under a D-shift schedule.

The tentative agreement would take effect Oct. 1, 2027, if finalized. The current collective bargaining agreement remains in effect through Sept. 30, 2028, and covers firefighters from entry-level positions through battalion chiefs.