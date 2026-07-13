Top 6 Hot Things to Check Out This Summer at Disney World

by James Coulter



Summer’s here, and no place captures the magic of a summer vacation quite like Walt Disney World. The classics are still as beloved as ever, but this year the parks are turning the excitement up to eleven.



From a wild, wacky thrill ride powered by a rockin’ soundtrack to a high‑flying, coast‑to‑coast adventure across America, these are the six hottest new Disney World additions you won’t want to miss this summer.

#1: Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When: Opening date May 26, 2026

Aerosmith may have taken their last bow at Rock n’ Roller Coaster, but now it’s time to raise the curtains, light the lights, and get things started with the newest act taking the stage: The Muppets! Rock out with the Electric Mayhem as they rush through rush hour to get to their big concert across town—and they only have a minute and a half to get there!

Aside from the iconic Muppet band, guests will also be able to see Scooter in the recording booth, “brought to life using motion‑capture technology of Scooter the Muppet,” as reported by Disney Parks Blog. (Yes, through the magic of Disney Imagineering, the animatronic figure looks, moves, and emotes exactly like a puppet!)

Guests can also spy several other Muppet easter eggs throughout the queue, including the old Muppet Mobile Labs vehicle in the parking garage and pizza boxes from the former PizzeRizzo eatery.

And, of course, what Muppets experience would be complete without the cranky hecklers Statler and Waldorf? The two will be making quips at riders at the very end—and both are portrayed using their old animatronics from MuppetVision 3D!

#2: Soarin’ Across America

Where: The Land Pavilion at Epcot

When: Opening date May 26, 2026

America is celebrating its 250th birthday this year—and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with a high-flying adventure from sea to shining sea?

Yes, Soarin took guests over California and around the world. Now, the fan-favorite ride will be taking guests through spacious skies, across amber waves of grain, and over purple mountains majesties.

Come face-to-face with the great American presidents at Mount Rushmore, take a grand gander at the Grand Canyon, and take a patriotic view of our nation’s capital—along with more than a dozen other breathtaking locations across America the Beautiful!

#3: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run with The Mandalorian and Grogu

Where: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When: Opening date May 22, 2026

You’ve seen them on television. You can catch them in the theaters. And now you can embark with them in an action-packed adventure on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Join the Mandalorian and Grogu as the bounty hunter duo set off on their latest mission. As Disney Parks Blog reports, “Hondo Ohnaka has caught wind of a high-stakes deal unfolding on the sands of Tatooine, where ex-Imperial officers have crossed paths with a ruthless band of pirates.”

Of course, they’ll need all the help they can get, and you can gladly lend them your help by taking control of the Millennium Falcon and setting course to iconic Star Wars locations, “including the cloud city of Bespin, the shattered remains of the second Death Star near Endor, or the towering cityscape of the galactic capital, Coruscant.”

#4: Magic of Disney Animation

Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When: Opening date May 26, 2026

Disney remains famous for its beloved animation. Now, guests will be able to see how their favorite animated characters are brought to life with the Magic of Disney Animation.

This new animation-inspired experience is set inside a building designed to look like Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California—including Mickey’s iconic Sorcerer Hat topping the building!

With the help of favorite Disney characters, guests will learn how their favorite animated movies are made through every step of the animation process. They’ll even be able to take a hand at drawing their own character sketch, and even meet some beloved animated characters.

Of course, this magical experience begins even before guests set foot inside the building. In the courtyard surrounding the attraction (inspired by the architecture and atmosphere of the legendary campus), guests can spot a few Disney characters and hear remixes of classic Disney tunes playing over the sound system.

#5: Jessie’s Roundup

Where: The Diamond Horseshoe in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom

When: Opening date May 26, 2026

Yee-Haw! Get along, little doggies, and get ready for a rip-roaring time with your favorite Toy Story pals at Jessie’s Roundup.

This summer only—and just in time for Toy Story 5—Jessie, Woody, and their other Toy Story pals will be taking over the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic Kingdom for some wild west fun.

Not only will guests be able to see these characters perform in several shows, but young guests can try their little hands at other fun and games, including cornhole, horseshoes, and even some really big building blocks.

#6: Bluey’s Wild World

Where: Conservation Station at Animal Kingdom

When: Opening date May 26, 2026

Everyone’s favorite blue heeler is arriving from down under for some wild and wacky fun at Animal Kingdom.

Hop aboard the Wildlife Express Train to Conservation Station, where guests will not only be able to meet Bluey and her little sister Bingo, but also partake in their family’s favorite games from Keepy Uppy to the Magic Asparagus.

Of course, the rambunctious blue heelers won’t be the only animals from Australia there. Guests can then jump over to Jumpin Junction to see other Australian animals like kangaroos and wallabies in this new, shared habitat.