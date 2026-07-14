Placing Unauthorized Signs in Right-of-Way Areas May Result in Fines

The following is a PSA from Polk County Government Florida:

Placing unauthorized signs in Polk County right-of-way areas can now result in a $250 fine per sign under a new enforcement ordinance approved by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

The Polk County Right-of-Way Sign Enforcement Ordinance (2026-019) prohibits semi permanent signs larger than 9 square feet from being placed in county rights of way. Code enforcement officers are authorized to issue immediate $250 fines for each violation.

Unauthorized signs include:

Banner signs – typically large, flexible displays attached to posts or structures

Feather or flutter signs – tall, fabric signs designed to move with the wind

Flag signs – promotional flags mounted on poles

Rigid or semi rigid signs – including pressure treated wood, aluminum, heavy gauge PVC or composite materials anchored to the ground

Any sign lacking a county permit

For more information, visit https://www.polkfl.gov/news/polk-county-commissioners-approve-new-polk-county-right-of-way-sign-enforcement-ordinance-march-18-2026/ or contact the Polk County Code Enforcement Division at 863-534-6054.