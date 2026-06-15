Two Dead, One Still Missing After Airboat Capsizes Near Kissimmee River In Highlands County

Two people have been confirmed dead and a search remains underway for a third missing victim following a tragic airboat accident Monday in Highlands County.

According to an update provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), emergency responders were dispatched on June 15 after an airboat carrying seven people capsized near the Kissimmee River.

Preliminary information indicates the group was traveling toward the Kissimmee River when the airboat approached from the Istokpoga Canal. Investigators say the vessel made a turn into a deeper section of water and began taking on water before ultimately capsizing.

Photo Provided By HCSO

All seven occupants were thrown into the water.

Four of the occupants were able to safely make it back to shore. Search efforts for the remaining three individuals began immediately with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Authorities have since recovered two of the three missing occupants, both deceased. The search for the third missing victim remains ongoing.

The FWC is leading the investigation into the incident and has not yet released the identities of the victims. Officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

“This is an active investigation,” the agency stated. “A full report will be available once the investigation is complete.”

The FWC expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also offered prayers to all those affected by the tragedy.