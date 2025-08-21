Avon Park Corrections Officer Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman In Domestic Assault

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Artavis Pierce of Lakeland for battery domestic violence on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Just before 1:00 a.m. this morning, deputies were dispatched to the home he shares with the victim, who reported that she and the suspect were arguing when he struck her twice on her face. She was unsure if it was an open-handed strike or a closed fist, but her injuries were visible. Pierce was taken into custody without incident.

“Domestic violence committed by anyone is egregious, but when it’s committed by someone who is a public servant and entrusted to care for state prisoners, it’s especially disappointing.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff