PCSO: Woman Flees Multiple Times, Strikes Deputy’s Vehicle Before Arrest

At around 1:45 Monday morning, March 2nd, a PCSO deputy responded to the area in front of Bartow Executive Airport on northbound US 17, to assist a disabled vehicle.

A black Chrysler 300 was stopped in the outside lane, and the deputy made contact with the driver, 21-year old Cheyenne Melody Williams of Avon Park, who was outside of her car.

Williams quickly got back into her vehicle and sped away. The deputy did not pursue, but notified other units nearby via the radio.

Another deputy attempted a traffic stop on the Chrysler in Eagle Lake, and again the driver accelerated quickly trying to flee. That deputy also chose not to pursue, opting to relay the information on the radio.

The Chrysler was spotted again, pulled off on the side of US 17. A deputy pulled in behind the Chrysler, and another deputy pulled up in front of the Chrysler to box it in.

Did that stop Williams? No. She turned her wheels, and accelerated, striking the PCSO vehicle in front of her. She drove away yet again.

Williams drove into the Ranches at McLeod neighborhood, parked her car, and fled on foot. Two cans of Four Loko were found in the vehicle.

Deputies found Williams in a residence on Trotters Drive. She was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

When asked why she fled three times, Williams said she didn’t know why. She said she was trying to head home to Avon Park from Orlando, but couldn’t explain why she was driving north.

Cheyenne Williams faces multiple charges.