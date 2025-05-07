Wildfire Contained at Avon Park Bombing Range; Smoke Still a Concern On S.R 60 & C.R. 630

Avon Park, FL – A wildfire that sparked within the Avon Park Bombing Range earlier this week prompted a swift response from the fire crews and a continued effort today to manage the flames through controlled burnouts. The Florida Forest Service, in coordination with local fire crews, confirmed that no structures are currently threatened by the wildfire.

Crews have been actively conducting burnout operations—an intentional fire set to remove vegetation that could fuel the wildfire—in an effort to contain the blaze and protect surrounding areas. Despite the lack of threat to buildings or residences, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant, especially while traveling near the impacted zones.

According to updates from the Florida Forest Service, smoke from the wildfire could significantly affect visibility on nearby roadways, including S.R. 60 and C.R. 630. Residents and drivers in the River Ranch and Indian Lake Estates areas are especially advised to proceed with caution due to lingering smoke that may settle during the evening and early morning hours.

SR 60 Headed East Near Indian Lake Estates

“Smoke can dramatically reduce visibility, especially overnight and during the early morning when it tends to linger closer to the ground,” said a spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service. “We encourage motorists to slow down and use headlights if they encounter smoke on the roads.”

The Avon Park Bombing Range is a large, federally owned tract of land frequently used for military training exercises. Wildfires in the area, while not uncommon, are taken seriously due to the complex terrain and potential hazards.

Here is a message Tuesday from the Avon Park Air Force Range:

“A wildfire of approximately 3,000 acres is burning on Avon Park Air Force Range.

The fire was Started by lightning yesterday evening and increased by Storms and erratic winds today.

APAFR Wildland Fire crew and AF burn crew are expecting 100% containment on Thursday.

The area is isolated and of no danger to the public.”

Updates will continue to be provided by fire officials and local authorities as the situation evolves.