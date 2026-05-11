Alleged Intoxicated Customer Arrested After Disruptive Incident at Restaurant in Davenport

On Saturday, May 9th at around 7:52 pm, PCSO deputies were requested to respond to Nagoya Sushi & Hibachi on Champions Drive in Davenport.

The restaurant staff report a disruptive customer who refused to leave.

A PCSO deputy arrived within just a few minutes and was told that the suspect appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He had fallen asleep repeatedly and become belligerent with customers and staff.

While interacting with the suspect, the deputy noticed him to be incoherent with slurred speech. He was lethargic, unbalanced, confused, and erratic.

The deputy asked the man for his identification, because he was being trespassed from the business. The man refused, multiple times.

The suspect was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

He was identified as 25-year-old William Hightower from Willow Creek, California, and he was charged with: Trespassing (M1), Resisting without Violence (M1), and Disorderly Intoxication (M2).