PCSO Investigating Fatal Crash at Bone Valley ATV Park

PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a single vehicle dirt bike crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old adult male driver. The crash occurred at approximately 11:47 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026 at Bone Valley ATV Park in Mulberry.

There were no witnesses to the crash but video from the driver’s Go Pro showed him riding a blue KTM dirt bike through one of the park trails at a moderate speed when he went over an incline and lost control. He was ejected and suffered significant injuries. His friends discovered him, rendered aid, and called 911.

The driver was wearing a helmet. Upon arrival of first responders, the driver was found unresponsive with no pulse. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The investigation remains ongoing.