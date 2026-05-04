Child Abuse Case Upgraded to Hate Crime After Alleged Statements to Deputies

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 33-year-old Andre Brown Jr of Davenport for child abuse, a life felony enhanced due to the abuse being a hate crime.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began after a 9-year-old girl in his care contacted her mother and advised that Brown was abusing her and the two other children in the home. She then texted her mom stating, “I’m scared, he’s whooping him so hard, I’m scared.”

During screenings with the children, they advised that Brown was mad at the 5-year-old boy “for being gay” and began slamming him on the ground multiple times. He then got upset with the two other children for an alleged past occurrence and began striking all three children with a belt. Deputies made contact with the 5-year-old boy who had marks all over his body which were consistent with being hit with a belt. During his screening, the victim disclosed that he was afraid of Brown and did not want to say anything else.

The girl sustained bruising on her arms and one of the boys sustained bruising on his arms and legs. The 5-year-old victim had the most significant marks and bruising on his legs, arms, back, and stomach and also sustained a fracture on his right wrist and a contusion to his forehead.

Brown told deputies that he decided to whoop the victim because the victim was gay. He advised he would “beat the gay out of him if possible, but since it wasn’t possible he would beat him more.”

Due to Brown maliciously beating the child and causing a fracture to his right wrist for the belief of being gay, this crime is classified as a hate crime, and has been enhanced one degree. When deputies attempted to remove Brown from the scene he pulled away, became increasingly loud, and began yelling slurs. Once in handcuffs, he continued yelling and pulling away.

Brown was charged with aggravated child abuse (FL) and resisting arrest (M1).

“This was a brutal and hateful attack on a defenseless child. There is absolutely no excuse for it. We will make sure justice is served and these children get the safety and support they deserve.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Brown has an extensive criminal history including Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft, Theft of Utilities, Kidnapping with Intent to Commit a Felony, Home Invasion Robbery w/ a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Battery 2nd Offense, Aggravated Battery on Pregnant Person, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Weapon on School Property, Felony Battery, Domestic Battery Strangulation, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Dwelling, Criminal Mischief, VOP, Battery-Cause Bodily Harm- Dating Violence, Conditional Release Violation Pre Trial, Battery Touch/ Strike, Marijuana Possession- Less than 20 Grams, Battery on LEO (x4), Resisting an Officer w/ Violence, Shoplifting/ Petit Theft.