Fatal Crash: Truck Struck by Train While Crossing Tracks in Lakeland

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a CSX train that resulted in the death of a driver. The crash occurred at approximately 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, near Kathleen Tire and Auto on Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

According to evidence and witness statements, a 2023 Mack truck pulling a Montoe dump trailer was traveling south on Kathleen Road and attempting to turn into Kathleen Tire and Auto as the train was approaching northbound. The driver, 50‑year‑old Orlando Lugo of Tampa, appeared to accelerate in an attempt to cross the tracks before the train arrived. As Lugo sped up, the truck made it about halfway across the tracks before being struck. The impact separated the trailer from the cab; the cab was thrown northwest and rolled several times, while the trailer continued a short distance north before coming to rest on the opposite side of the train.

When first responders arrived, Lugo was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. No airbags deployed.

Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.