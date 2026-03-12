Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist / US 98 N and Pyramid Parkway



FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL (March 12, 2026) – On Thursday, March 12, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the area of U.S. Highway 98 North and Pyramid Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates a Ford E-150 van was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 98 in the center lane of travel. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling southbound in the outside lane. For unknown reasons, the bicyclist changed lanes, crossing into the center lane and into the path of the Ford. The van and bicyclist collided.

The driver of the Ford came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.

Lakeland Police Department patrol units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and provided emergency medical care at the scene. The bicyclist was transported to Lakeland Regional Health (LRH), where he later succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of medical professionals. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Lakeland Police Department Traffic Homicide investigators are continuing to process evidence as part of this open and active investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigating Officer Emily Suttle at [email protected].

Cyclist (deceased):

Male / Name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Age 67

Lakeland, FL

Driver of the Ford: