Florida Poly drafts first athletic director as program takes off

LAKELAND, Fla. – As Florida Polytechnic University prepares to debut its inaugural collegiate athletics program this fall, featuring eight sports, new coaches, and a roster of high-achieving STEM-focused student athletes, Derek Lower has been selected as the University’s first athletic director.

The University recently announced the launch of , designed to elevate the student experience. The initiative will begin with men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.

“Starting an athletics program at a public university doesn’t happen often because they’ve all been established for a very long time, so this is a pretty unique opportunity,” said Lower, who joined Florida Poly in 2017 to help build its student recreation program. “I love this University and I’m proud to help shape another major part of its story.”

Lower holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Florida and has worked to support the Gators’ track and field team. He also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.

During his nine years at Florida Poly, most recently as associate director of campus recreation, Lower has overseen the implementation of club sports, intramural sports, fitness programs, and aquatics. He additionally has managed all recreation facilities and Solaris, the University’s mascot.

“Derek knows what makes Florida Poly great and is building a program that reflects our values of innovation, determination and excellence,” said Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications. “With his leadership, our student athletes will set a new standard for success at a university where rigor in the classroom matches drive on the field.”

Lower said he aims to guide the athletics program toward a successful first season, with his sights set on building a lasting legacy of excellence. Hiring coaches and recruitment of student athletes is well underway.

“As we hire and recruit, I think about who is going to represent Florida Poly in the best way while giving us the right foundation so we can grow into something special,” he said.

The players are the most critical part of the program’s strength and sustainability, and Lower said they must be talented both athletically and academically. Florida Poly consistently ranks among the nation’s top universities for academic excellence and career outcomes, with graduates earning the highest salaries in Florida’s public university system.

That combination is already drawing strong interest. Lower said many students now plan to attend Florida Poly because they can pursue both a challenging STEM degree and continue their athletic career. Other incoming athletes were already set on attending the University but are now excited they no longer have to give up competitive-level gameplay.

“I firmly believe our students are going to be phenomenal members of the workforce and contribute a lot to our society, and adding the athletic factor brings the time commitment, grit and grind they’ll need to succeed,” he said. “That combination will make them even more exceptional when they graduate.”