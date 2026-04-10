Runoff Set for Haines City Commission Seat 2 as West, Johnson Advance

horace

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Former City Commissioner Horace West and political newcomer Lekia Johnson will face off in a runoff election for Haines City Commission Seat 2 on May 5.

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During the April 7 municipal election, Johnson received 34.09 percent of the vote, while West garnered 26.95 percent. However, according to the City Charter, a candidate must secure at least 51 percent to be declared the winner. (“The person who shall receive a majority of the votes cast for the seat for which filed shall be elected to such seat. In the event that no person shall receive a majority of the votes cast for such seat, another election therefor shall be called and held upon the order of the city commission as a special or run-off election within thirty (30) days from the date of such regular election, at which election the two (2) candidates who received the highest number of votes for such seat at the regular election shall be the candidates for such seat at said special or run-off election shall be elected to such seat.” Code of Ordinances, City of Haines City, Florida, Part 1, Article IX 9.05.)

Three additional candidates also competed for the seat: Elyci Gonzalez received 18.07 percent, former City Commissioner Jayne Hall earned 15.25 percent, and Catalina Murillo captured 5.65 percent.

West would bring decades of experience to the job, having served 22 years as a City Commissioner. He also retired from State Farm after a 32-year career, including 24 years in management. A graduate of Haines City High School and Bethune-Cookman University, West emphasized his readiness to lead.

“There’s no learning curve for me. I can sit down on day one and start work. No one will need to explain anything to me,” West said. “This is about the City of Haines City, my hometown. When you have a problem, you use your best people. If you are playing in the Super Bowl, you use your veteran quarterback—not a rookie.”

West said managing the city’s growth and budget are among his top priorities if elected.

“My goal is to help the City of Haines City,” he said. “I have the knowledge base that meets or exceeds anyone on the Commission, and I know I can help manage the growth. There are ways to make things easier on our residents.”

He is a long-term supporter of kids sports and is the founder of a youth football conference.

Two other candidates, Gonzalez and Hall, have both endorsed West, encouraging their supporters to vote for him.

Johnson, meanwhile, is making her first run for public office and expressed optimism following the initial results.

“I feel great about the results for this being my first time running, my first race,” said the Haines City native and graduate. “I put it all out there—my passion, my heart, my pursuit to work and serve the people of Haines City. Every door knock, every handshake, every hug—it was all to get me to this place. Now, I’m not satisfied until I have the win for the people.”

Johnson said it is difficult to single out one issue as most important but emphasized the need to remain true to her values.

“The most important thing is restoring trust back into our Commission and also restoring pride and class to our city,” she said. “I mentioned at the Chamber of Commerce debate that I’m only as effective as the voices and concerns of our residents—our small business owners, our youth, our veterans, and the list goes on.”

If elected, Johnson said her background in community service and leadership would guide her approach. She also has more than 10 years of local government experience.

“For someone like me who was born and raised here and still lives here, I see what I can be—a beacon of light, an added cup of wisdom, and a true visionary for current and future residents of our amazing city,” she said. “It’s all about community.”

For more information on voting on May 5, visit the Election Information Center on the City of Haines City Clerk’s Office.