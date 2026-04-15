Commission selects Loyd Stewart as Interim City Manager

loyd stewart

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – The City Commission held a special meeting today (April 15) to appoint an interim City Manager, effective immediately.

Current City Manager Jim Elensky announced his retirement on April 2, making the selection of an interim necessary until a permanent replacement is chosen. Elensky’s final day is May 1.

Assistant City Manager Loyd Stewart was unanimously selected to serve as interim City Manager. While Stewart made it clear during the meeting that he is not interested in the position on a permanent basis, he agreed to step in temporarily.

Vice Mayor Vernell and the interim City Attorney Seth Cantor will write a contract for Stewart to be approved by the Commission.

Commissioners also discussed updating the qualifications for the City Manager position. A nationwide search will be conducted, though internal candidates will be eligible to apply.

Assistant City Manager James Keene is not currently eligible for the position due to the requirement of holding a bachelor’s degree. The Commission discussed the possibility of revising that requirement, noting that relevant experience can, in some cases, serve as a substitute for formal education.

Also a candidate for the interim position was Current Public Safety Director Joe Halman, Jr. who was hired two and a half months ago. Previously, he served as the Deputy County Manager for Polk County.

After Elensky’s last day and the Commission determines the qualifications for the position it will be advertised nationally.