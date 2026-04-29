Habitat for Humanity East Polk Breaks Ground on Home 181 in Haines City

By Anita Todd
HAINES CITY – A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 22 in Oakland in anticipation of the construction of Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County’s home #181. In about three months, a still-unknown family will move into the three-bedroom, two-bath home. The winner out of about 300 individuals and families who applied will be announced soon. Applicants must meet certain requirements: Must need safe, affordable housing; have a low-to-moderate income; willing to partner with Habitat; and be able and willing to pay an affordable mortgage. The project is sponsored by Publix Charities: 150k Full House Sponsor; Kenan Advantage Group: 25k Building Block Sponsor; and Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital: 5k Community Sponsor. The application period for the next home is May 11 – June 5. To apply, or for more information, visit www.habitateastpolk.org.