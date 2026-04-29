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Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Habitat for Humanity East Polk Breaks Ground on Home 181 in Haines City

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From left Brad Dantzler Mayor of Haines CIty Morris West Lloyd Stewart Deputy City Manager and James Keene Deputy City Manager breakground at the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Haines City 

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 22 in Oakland in anticipation of the construction of Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County’s home #181. In about three months, a still-unknown family will move into the three-bedroom, two-bath home. The winner out of about 300 individuals and families who applied will be announced soon. Applicants must meet certain requirements: Must need safe, affordable housing; have a low-to-moderate income; willing to partner with Habitat; and be able and willing to pay an affordable mortgage. The project is sponsored by Publix Charities: 150k Full House Sponsor; Kenan Advantage Group: 25k Building Block Sponsor; and Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital: 5k Community Sponsor. The application period for the next home is May 11 – June 5. To apply, or for more information, visit www.habitateastpolk.org.

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