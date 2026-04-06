 Haines City Manager Jim Elensky Announces Retirement Unexpectedly

Jim Elensky

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – “A man of service.” That’s how Commissioner Omar Arroyo described City Manager Jim Elensky following his unexpected retirement announcement Thursday night, an appropriate moniker that reflects a career spanning decades in law enforcement and public leadership.

During the April 2 City Commission meeting, Elensky announced he will retire effective May 1, catching City leaders and residents off guard.

City Clerk Sharon Lauer read Elensky’s letter aloud to the Commission.

“It is with sincere gratitude and deep appreciation that I submit this letter announcing my retirement as City Manager for the City of Haines City with an effective date of May 1, 2026,” Elensky wrote. “Serving this City has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life, and I am especially thankful to Mayor West and the Commissioners whose leadership and confidence in me allowed me to begin my service to this City.”

The announcement was met with surprise from commissioners.

“Wow. All I can say is this really took me by surprise,” said Mayor Morris West. “This definitely comes as a surprise. I understand your position that you want to go ahead and enjoy retirement. I think you have done some amazing work during your time as City Manager.”

Elensky has served in the role since 2022, after first stepping in as interim City manager. West recalled recognizing his leadership early on.

“You’ve been an outstanding person and City Manager, and I believed in you from day one when I said, ‘There’s the City Manager standing back there, we don’t need to look any further,’” West said. “I hate to see you go, but I understand that retirement has to happen. I just hate it happened so soon.”

Elensky’s career began with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office before he transferred to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where he rose through the ranks to captain in the Criminal Investigations Division. He retired from the PCSO at 46, then joined Haines City as Deputy Police Chief, later serving as Police Chief and Public Services Director. He was eventually appointed City Manager after serving in the interim role.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a master’s degree in management from Warner University. He is also a graduate of the Florida State University Certified Public Manager program.

In his letter, Elensky highlighted several accomplishments during his tenure, including the construction of Fire Station 3 and the Emergency Operations Center, business and restaurant recruitment, continued crime reduction, responsible budget growth, and managing the City’s expansion to a population of approximately 50,000 residents.

Commissioners praised his leadership and impact.

“We have done great things thanks to you and your leadership,” Arroyo said. “Over your four amazing years of service, we have a different Haines City. You go out there and you will see a different City than four years ago. It’s sad to see you go, but what better time than when the City is where it is today?”

Commissioner Ann Huffman also expressed appreciation.

“You’ve done so much for this City. It’s going to be some large shoes to fill,” she said. “I just want to know who is ready to fill those shoes.”

Potential internal candidates to succeed Elensky include Assistant City Manager James Keene, who oversees Public Infrastructure, Development Services, and Parks & Recreation; Assistant City Manager Loyd Stewart, who oversees Police, Fire, Human Resources, Technology Management, and Communications & Marketing; and Public Safety Director Joe Halman, who recently stepped down as Assistant Polk County Manager.

Elensky indicated his final day will be May 1, allowing about a month for transition. “We should honor 30 days and let you ride off into the sunset,” West said. Even residents in attendance urged him to reconsider. “I think you should stay on,” said Haines City resident Sharon Garrett. “I think you should retract your submission and stay on for a little while longer.”

Looking ahead, Elensky plans to return to aviation, a lifelong passion. He earned his pilot’s license at age 16 and previously flew a twin-engine aircraft for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although I am retiring from the City, I am going back to aviation as I currently do on a part-time basis,” he said. “However, it is difficult to stay current when working a minimum of 70 hours a week at the City.”

His departure follows the recent resignation of longtime City Attorney Fred Reilly due to health reasons.

Letter in its entirety

It is with sincere gratitude and deep appreciation that I submit this letter announcing my retirement as City Manager for the City of Haines City with an effective date of May 1, 2026.

Serving this City has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am thankful for the opportunity you entrusted to me, and I am especially grateful to Mayor West, and the commissioners whose leadership and confidence in me allowed me to begin my service to this City. I was initially hired as Deputy Police Chief, later promoted to Police Chief, then Public Safety Director, and ultimately given the privilege of serving as City Manager. I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me throughout these years.

For the past four and a half years, you graciously allowed me to serve as a change agent for this City, as your City manager. Together, we have made significant strides and positioned Haines City for continued success.

During this time, we have seen positive growth in population, economic development, and overall quality of life for our residents. We have improved competitive pay and benefits for employees, strengthened diversity throughout the organization, and enhanced our ability to serve the community with excellence.

Among the many accomplishments during my tenure, I am especially proud of the construction of our state-of-the-art Fire Station 3 and Emergency Operations Center, the recruitment of new businesses and restaurants, continued reduction in crime, responsible budget growth, and the steady expansion of our City, which now serves a population of approximately 50,000 residents.

These milestones reflect the hard work of our staff, the support of the Commission, and the commitment of this community.

After years of public service, beginning at the age of 20, I believe the time has come for me to enter retirement. This decision is not based on a single event, but on a season of life that I had already begun preparing for. Over time, I have taken steps to build a strong team, giving thoughtful consideration to preparing the next generation of leadership, including Loyd Stewart, James Keene, and most recently, Joe Halman, with a long-term view toward developing future leadership for the City.

I want to personally thank the Mayor, Vice Mayor, each Commissioner, and the employees of this City for allowing me to serve. I am especially grateful for those who have supported me throughout my tenure, and I appreciate the opportunity to meet with several of you who have been strong supporters during this transition.

Haines City is in a strong position, and the future of this City is bright. It has truly been an honor to work with you, to work for you, and to serve the citizens of Haines City.