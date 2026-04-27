Search Continues for Missing Divers on Lake Jackson; Officials Urge Public to Check In

4/27/26 at 11:26am Update – First responders remain on the water searching. There are no new updates to the active investigation.

We want to emphasize, if you were in the area swimming or diving last night, please call the Non-Emergent Central Dispatch at 863-402-7200.

You are NOT in any trouble, our first responders only want to ensure that if these individuals left the water, that they are safe.

4/27/26 at 7:50am Update – First Responders are still on Lake Jackson continuing in search efforts. Sebring Fire Department, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Paul Blackman have been on the lake searching since the initial call last night.

Initial reports were that eye witnesses saw two swimmers who appeared to be diving/snorkeling and looked to be in distress in the area south of City Pier Beach.

First Responders will remain on scene and continue search efforts.

If you were on the east side of Lake Jackson between the Sebring Elks Lodge and the City of Sebring Pier, within the hours of 6:00pm and 8:00pm (swimming or diving) and have since exited the lake; please notify the Non-Emergent Central Dispatch at 863-402-7200.

You can help by checking in on your family and friends. If your roommate or significant other was expected to return home but didn’t, or your coworker did not show up for work this morning, please contact us!

4/26/26 at 11:53pm (Update) – Search efforts are still ongoing in the area of City Pier Beach. Agencies aiding in search efforts are Sebring Police Department, Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Paul Blackman, Highlands County Emergency Management, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Please avoid the area as first responders remain on scene. We will continue with updates as the investigation continues.

4/26/26 at 9:10pm (Update) – If you were on the east side of Lake Jackson between the Sebring Elks Lodge and the City of Sebring Pier, within the last 2 hours, swimming or diving and have exited the lake; please notify the Non-Emergent Central Dispatch at 863-402-7200.

4/26/26 at 8:50pm (Original Post) – Sebring Police Department and Sebring Fire Department are currently on scene of Lake Jackson due to reports of missing divers in the water.

Please avoid the lake as first responders search the area. We have drones in the air searching, we ask that the public DOES NOT operate a drone at this time

*Info provided by Sebring Police Department