Spooky Fun Awaits at the Lakeshore Mall Haunted House!

Get ready for a hauntingly fun time at the Lakeshore Mall Haunted House on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Sebring! As part of the Heartland Family Fall Festival, this spooky celebration offers thrills and chills for the whole family.

Enjoy a full day of Halloween excitement with free entertainment, a costume contest, BINGO, and local vendors. Whether you’re in it for the scares or just the seasonal fun, there’s something for everyone at this community event.

The Haunted House is located at 901 US 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870, inside Lakeshore Mall. For more information, call 863-471-9500 ext. 104.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate fall with friends, family, and a few friendly frights. Sponsored by the Highlands News-Sun, this festival promises an unforgettable day of spooky fun!