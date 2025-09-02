Woman Accused Of Threatening To Kill Sebring Police Officers Has Been Arrested

Sebring Police Department Press Release

On the evening of August 29th, the Sebring Police Department was alerted to threatening comments and video which were posted on social media by an individual named Emily Staten, 27, of Sebring. Staten repeatedly issued death threats and threats of violence against our officers through use of Facebook Messenger. We immediately began an investigation into the posts and messages. Over the course of four hours, Staten authored nearly 200 posts and messages, many of them threatening in nature. Staten even sent video of herself driving by the police department after sending the threatening messages.

Though the content of much of her communication is too vulgar to share, some of her threatening posts included:

· “If you don’t want me to throw Molotov cocktails through the downtown department, respond now”

· “I hid all the bottles of gas all around the building”

· “This is a threat come find me I want to kill you”

· “Come get shot, I am making a threat against the Sebring Police Department”

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Staten, and she was taken into custody without incident. She is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail.

“We want to make something very clear… The Sebring Police Department respects and protects the First Amendment rights of everyone so that they may freely express their opinions. We encourage and want everyone to enjoy freedom of speech. However, when free speech crosses the line and turns into threats of violence, we will act swiftly. Threats to kill or do harm will not be tolerated.”