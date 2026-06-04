24-Year-Old Lakeland Motorcyclist Dies Following Evening Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Wednesday night, June 3, 2026, that resulted in the death of a 24-year old Lakeland man.

Deputies were dispatched along with Polk County Fire Rescue at about 7:38 pm, to the crash scene at 4000 Frontage Road South in Lakeland.

First responders arrived within minutes and began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the hospital, but he passed away shortly after arriving.

The victim was operating a red and white 2026 Yamaha YZFR7 motorcycle.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle appears to have been exiting a parking lot onto an exit lane from the commerce park, and in doing so, made slight contact with the rear of a trailer of a semi-truck that was stopped in the exit lane and waiting to enter the roadway of Frontage Road South.

The impact was minor but enough to cause the victim to lose control of the bike. The bike and the victim both struck a nearby curb.

The victim was wearing a helmet.

No charges are anticipated at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.