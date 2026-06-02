Polk County Public Schools in Critical Need of Bus Drivers

The following is from Polk County Public Schools:
PCPS has a critical need for bus drivers as we prepare for the 2026-27 school year.
We’re also hiring bus attendants and a limited number of van drivers.
More info:
- Starting pay of $19.46 per hour for full-time drivers
- Paid CDL training
- Health insurance (at no cost to individual employees) and access to free PCPS employee health clinics
- Florida Retirement System benefits (pension or investment plans)
- Guaranteed schedule of at least seven hours per day for drivers and attendants
For details on how to apply, please call 863-534-7298 or email [email protected].
Walk-in applicants are also welcome! Stop by our transportation office during regular hours at 1430 State Road 60 E. in Bartow.
(Photo via Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy)