Polk County Public Schools in Critical Need of Bus Drivers

The following is from Polk County Public Schools:

PCPS has a critical need for bus drivers as we prepare for the 2026-27 school year.

We’re also hiring bus attendants and a limited number of van drivers.

More info:

Starting pay of $19.46 per hour for full-time drivers

Paid CDL training

Health insurance (at no cost to individual employees) and access to free PCPS employee health clinics

Florida Retirement System benefits (pension or investment plans)

Guaranteed schedule of at least seven hours per day for drivers and attendants

For details on how to apply, please call 863-534-7298 or email [email protected].

Walk-in applicants are also welcome! Stop by our transportation office during regular hours at 1430 State Road 60 E. in Bartow.

(Photo via Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy)