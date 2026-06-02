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Polk County Public Schools in Critical Need of Bus Drivers

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The following is from Polk County Public Schools:

PCPS has a critical need for bus drivers as we prepare for the 2026-27 school year.

We’re also hiring bus attendants and a limited number of van drivers.

More info:

  • Starting pay of $19.46 per hour for full-time drivers
  • Paid CDL training
  • Health insurance (at no cost to individual employees) and access to free PCPS employee health clinics
  • Florida Retirement System benefits (pension or investment plans)
  • Guaranteed schedule of at least seven hours per day for drivers and attendants

For details on how to apply, please call 863-534-7298 or email [email protected].

Walk-in applicants are also welcome! Stop by our transportation office during regular hours at 1430 State Road 60 E. in Bartow.

Smiling woman bus driver and a young girl pose in the school bus front cabin; the driver holds a yellow school-bus booklet.

(Photo via Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy)

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