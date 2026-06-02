AEDs #94 and #95 Installed at High Vista HOA Through Community Partnership

Two new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), designated as AEDs #94 and #95 by the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation (CCF), were installed at High Vista HOA on May 21, helping expand access to life-saving equipment within the community.

One AED was funded by the High Vista community through Benefits Service Group, while the second was donated by Tammy Rodgers, Community Liaison at Mortellaro Law.

The installation marks another milestone for the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation’s mission to place AEDs throughout communities and educate residents on how to respond during cardiac emergencies.

Rodgers said she first connected with High Vista through community outreach efforts.

“I met a member of the Benefits Service Group about a year ago while coordinating an educational seminar with Michelangelo Mortellaro for their community. Since then, High Vista has been incredibly supportive of both me personally and Mortellaro Law as a whole. It was truly meaningful to have the opportunity to give back by donating the AED. Together, we are helping protect lives and legacies — one day at a time.”

She also praised the work of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation.

“Melanie and the entire team who support and volunteer with the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation are truly an inspiration. In the face of tragedy, she chose to turn heartbreak into a life-saving mission that continues to make a meaningful impact in the community.”

Rodgers said the AED demonstration and training provided valuable information for attendees.

“Eric and Melanie did a great job of educating and demonstrating not only the AED but other potential life saving techniques and devices.”

Benefits Service Group said they learned about the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation through Rodgers.

“We heard about Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation from Tammy Rodgers. We met her when she set up a presentation for Montellero Law Firm. Michelangelo has been to High Vista twice and return in November.”

Benefits Service Group also expressed gratitude for the partnership that made the AED placement possible.

“We were so appreciative that they agreed to sponsor one of the AEDS.”

High Vista recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and consists of 624 homes spread across three villages, making the addition of two AEDs an important resource for residents.

The placement of AEDs #94 and #95 continues the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation’s efforts to increase public access to emergency cardiac equipment and promote community preparedness, reinforcing its message that saving lives matters. For more info, visit https://culpepperaed.com.