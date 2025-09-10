Caught on Camera- Wild Boar Smashes Into Lehigh Acres Home, Injures Dog and Charges Deputies

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A quiet afternoon turned chaotic for one Lehigh Acres resident after a wild boar suddenly crashed through a sliding glass door, injuring a family dog and causing a major scare.

The incident happened at a home off East Third Street. Ed, the homeowner, described the terrifying moment to Gulf Coast News. He said he was relaxing on the couch when his dog came running inside, bleeding. Seconds later, a loud crash echoed through the house—the wild boar had forced its way inside.

Photos from Lee County Sheriffs Office Body Cam Footage

“I saw blood dripping from the dog, and as I got up to check, I heard what sounded like a huge explosion,” Ed recalled. “That’s when I saw the boar.”

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the animal shattered the glass door to get inside. When Ed attempted to scare the boar off, it advanced toward him. Thinking quickly, he sat in his chair and used his walker as a barrier.

His daughter, Stacy Wells, credited his quick thinking and use of the walker for keeping him safe. “He made the right move,” she said. “By putting the rollator between him and the boar, he avoided becoming the next target.”

Stacy, who later arrived to check on her father, said the boar remained in the home for nearly 45 minutes. It appeared dazed and calm—until deputies showed up. Once they arrived, the animal became aggressive, charging at them.

Officers attempted to capture it using a rope, but the boar was uncooperative and eventually bolted back into the nearby woods.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to stay calm and retreat to a safe space in similar situations. They recommend contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) first, followed by the sheriff’s office, to handle dangerous wildlife encounters.

Body cam footage courtesy of Lee County Sheriff’s Office