Lakeland Substitute Teacher Arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez of Lakeland after multiple students at two Polk County middle schools reported inappropriate conduct by him while he was working as a substitute teacher.

Sanchez was employed as a temporary substitute through Kelly Services. On February 25, 2026, a 13-year-old student at Kathleen Middle School reported to staff that the substitute teacher—who identified himself as “Mr. Jeremiah”— sat down next to her with his thigh touching hers. He then took his hand and rubbed it up her thigh while telling her she was beautiful, had nice eyes, and that he liked her body. Detectives interviewed seven additional students who were in the classroom at the time, and their statements supported the victim’s account. The substitute was later identified as Sanchez.

During the ongoing investigation, on March 3, 2026, detectives received two additional disclosures from Lake Gibson Middle School involving two 12 year old male students. The students reported inappropriate touching and inappropriate comments by Sanchez. Two other students told detectives they observed Sanchez being visibly erect around other students in the classroom.

On March 6, detectives made contact with Sanchez at his Lakeland residence. He described the middle school girl in detail and confirmed the incidents in her report did occur but denied touching her. He also confirmed that he prefers to be called “Jeremiah,” the name he used in the classroom. He denied the incidents with the boys.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on a Minor (F2). The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is highly inappropriate and disgusting behavior by a substitute teacher. He was clearly using his position as a teacher to prey upon this student. We are reviewing other interactions he has had with other students. We encourage other students to come forward if they have been inappropriately approached by or touched by this man. We want to make sure he is held accountable and that he does not have this kind of access to other children.” —Grady Judd, Sheriff

According to Polk County Public Schools, Sanchez will no longer serve as a substitute or in any capacity in PCPS schools.

“This is disgusting behavior. We expect substitute teachers and all individuals who work with students to protect them and act appropriately. We will always cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and keep individuals like this out of our schools. Thank you to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.” – Superintendent Fred Heid