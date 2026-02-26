Polk County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop; Sheriff Says He’s “On His Way Back to State Prison”

A routine traffic stop by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history and several new charges.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by David Reback after learning his driver’s license was suspended for multiple failures to pay traffic fines. During the investigation, deputies discovered that Reback had just been released from Florida State Prison.

The deputy conducting the stop recognized Reback and realized he was the same individual who had fled from him just days earlier on Interstate 4. Authorities say Reback was taken into custody and transported to jail on several new charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the arrest, stating, “He got to go to jail for a whole lot of new charges, and it appears that due to his recklessness and carelessness, he’s on his way back to state prison.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reback has a long history of committing a variety of crimes.

Judd added, “If you see this guy, crime’s not far away.”