Man Initially Believed to Be Pedestrian Was Actually Motorcyclist Struck By Two Vehicles

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash scene on County Line Road and Gateway Boulevard, west of Lakeland Saturday night, March 7, 2026, to what was originally reported as a crash involving a pedestrian.

First responders were dispatched at around 8:40 pm and arrived on scene a short time later to find the victim deceased.

He was identified as 29-year old Justin Lane Fuller of Plant City.

Deputies quickly discovered that Fuller was not a pedestrian; he had been operating a burgundy 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and for an as yet undetermined reason, crashed the bike. Detectives found no evidence that the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

Freak Crash Claims Life Of Plant City Motorcyclist

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Fuller’s bike was traveling north on County Line Road when it went down, and ejected him. Fuller tumbled for approximately 75-feet, and came to a stop in the southbound lane where he was hit by two vehicles.

The drivers of both of those vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A motorcycle helmet was found near Mr. Fuller, but it is unknown at this time if he was wearing it at the time of the crash.

County Line Road was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours due to the extensive evidence search, processing, and investigation required due to the crash circumstances, debris, and size of scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.