One Dead in Lakeland Mobile Home Fire on Pine Ridge Drive

Lakeland Fire Rescue Press Release

Lakeland, FL — Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) responded to a mobile home fire on Pine Ridge Drive yesterday (Mar. 1) evening at approximately 9:45 PM.

Initial reports indicated two individuals were possibly entrapped inside the residence. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement in the carport area and immediately began suppression and search operations. One adult victim was located deceased within that area. Search operations continued due to reports of a second occupant unaccounted for.

Fatal Fire In Lakeland

Following a secondary search and LFD confirmation that no additional victims were inside the residence, the remaining occupant was accounted for and confirmed to have evacuated prior to LFD arrival.

“Our firefighters arrived to challenging fire conditions and immediately began suppression and search operations. Despite their efforts, one life was lost. We are thankful the second occupant was able to escape safely,” said Fire Chief Douglas Riley. “Any loss of life is tragic, and we understand how deeply this loss affects the family and others connected to them.”

The fire was brought under control, and the incident remains under investigation with the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department.