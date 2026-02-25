Get a Free Prom Outfit from Project Prom at Lakeland Square Mall! Here’s How!

by James Coulter



If you’re a high school student (or the parent of one) who’s looking for a hot new prom outfit, then come on down to Project Prom at Lakeland Square Mall.



All you have to do is show your student I.D. and sign a pledge promising to stay away from drugs, alcohol, and other risky behavior that night, and you can pick up your own suit or dress.



Best of all? It’s absolutely free.



Project Prom is being run by InnerAct Alliance, a non-profit organization whose mission, according to their website, is to “reduce the abuse and underage use of harmful substances along with involvement in other risky behaviors.”



“Over the past 40 years, InnerAct Alliance has become known as Central Florida’s most trusted voice in substance abuse prevention,” their website states.



Angie Ellison, Executive Director for InnerAct Alliance, has been involved with the organization for 25 years. She appreciates being involved in helping her community however she can.



“One of the things I love about it is that you have a lot of flexibility and the ability to see what the needs are in the community and serve those needs,” she said.



She remains invested in her organization’s Project Prom initiative, not only for providing local students with access to prom outfits that they may otherwise be unable to afford, but also for ensuring that those students stay away from engaging in risky behavior like drunk driving.



“One of the things I was shocked about when I moved to Polk County is that none of the proms are in Polk County,” she said. “They [the students] get on I4 and drive either to Orlando and Tampa, which only adds more risk to that entire process…So, there are a lot of risks around prom time.”



As such, students receive outfits in exchange for signing a pledge promising to avoid risky behaviors and substances like drugs and alcohol. They are also informed by volunteers about the risks of such behavior and substances.



“Our kids talk to every kid that comes in and talks to them about making sure that the night is a wonderful memory that they can talk about for the rest of their lives, versus a nightmare where somebody either loses their life or is permanently injured or maimed, where they have a negative memory associated with that night rather than a dream.”



Project Prom is located at Lakeland Square Mall at 3800 US Hwy 98 N. in Lakeland. The store will be open on Sat. Mar. 7 and Sat. March 21 from 11 AM to 4 PM. Learn more at: inneractalliance.org/project-prom.html



Angie Ellison recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss InnerAct Alliance and their Project Prom initiative. Listen to the full podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-79-project-prom-2026-wangie-ellison