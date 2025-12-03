Two Giant Christmas Bulbs Stolen from a Downtown Christmas Display in Melbourne

Wacky Wednesday Florida News

The following is a social media post from Melbourne Main Street:

“WANTED: TWO MISSING GIANT CHRISTMAS BULBS 🎄🌟

Reward: The Return of Holiday Cheer

STOLEN FROM (this is NOT a joke):

Downtown Melbourne’s holiday display

TIMEFRAME:

Sometime between “Wow, these look amazing!” and “Wait… where did they go?”

DESCRIPTION OF MISSING ITEMS

1️⃣ ORANGE BULB

Giant. Happy. Impossible to hide under a jacket.

Last seen spreading joy and warm holiday vibes at the corner of New Haven Avenue and Livingston.

2️⃣ BLUE BULB

Also giant. Also spreading cheer to all who pass by.

Known to bring calm, joyful, wintery cheer.

Both are festive, friendly, and dearly missed.

CRIME:

Stealing holiday spirit from an entire community.

(Yes… someone actually took two enormous ornaments. That really happened.)

💬 IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION:

Send us a private message — anonymous tips welcome.

If the bulbs “mysteriously reappear” overnight… we’ll call that a holiday miracle. No questions asked.

📣 PLEASE SHARE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW

The more eyes that see this, the faster we can bring these two holiday heroes home.

Let’s get our bulbs back, Melbourne.

✨ The season needs them — and so do we. ✨

PS: Who would do a thing like this anyway?”