Lakeland PD Dive Team Hosting BBQ Fundraiser February 13

Lakeland PD: The LPD Dive Team is hosting a BBQ Fundraiser on Friday, February 13, and you can reserve your dinner now! A donation of just $15 will get you a plate that includes pulled pork or chicken, along with two delicious sides.

Reserve your order today:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGJCbMH1vYeDZS0EcAwM7ZHfBILojRx7YUc854hSbJG_D7xQ/viewform

The deadline to place orders is Sunday, February 8.

Meal pick-up will take place on Friday, February 13, between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM at the station.

Cash or check will be accepted at pick-up. Funds raised will go toward additional training and equipment for the team.

For questions about the fundraiser, please contact Sgt. Tyler Anderson at [email protected]

Thank you for your support