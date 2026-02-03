Lakeland-Born Bakery Brand Earns Prime Placement on Publix Bakery Tables

A Lakeland-founded dessert brand is reaching a milestone few bakery companies ever achieve.

Mike & Mike’s Desserts is officially moving from the freezer within the bakery section to the bakery nesting tables in every Publix store. The transition is fully in place across all locations as of February 2nd.

For bakery brands, the nesting tables represent the most visible and competitive placement in the store. Securing that space signals strong confidence from the retailer and puts a product directly in front of everyday shoppers making impulse and celebration purchases.

“This moment is bigger than a placement change,” said the founders of Mike & Mike’s Desserts. “It represents how far the brand has come. We set out to prove that a bakery company could grow without losing the care, flavor, and intention that made it special in the first place.”

Mike & Mike’s cupcakes are now sold fresh rather than frozen, while maintaining the same great ingredients, recipe, and taste our customers love. The result is a bakery-table-ready product built for scale without compromise. As part of this next chapter, consumers can also expect to see fresh new Mike & Mike’s brand packaging rolling out on shelves, reflecting the evolution of the brand while staying true to the quality, taste, and joy that fans know and love.

To support the rollout, Publix will feature Mike & Mike’s Desserts in an in-store promotion from February 26 through March 4, offering $1.00 off during the ad cycle.

Founded in Lakeland and supported through Catapult Lakeland, Mike & Mike’s Desserts is leading the charge of a growing wave of local food brands showing that nationally competitive companies can be built right here at home. What began in a family kitchen has evolved into a modern bakery brand serving everyday celebrations across hundreds of stores.

“This is exactly the kind of growth we work to support,” said Christin Strawbridge, President of Catapult Lakeland. “It’s a powerful example of what happens when entrepreneurs combine craft, resilience, and community. This moment matters not just for Mike & Mike’s, but for every founder watching what’s possible.”

Community support now plays a critical role. Increased awareness, trial purchases, and word-of-mouth during the trial window will help determine the brand’s long-term placement and continued growth.

For Lakeland, it is another reminder that some of the most meaningful business success stories are still being built locally, one bold step at a time.

Photo and text provided by Catapult Lakeland