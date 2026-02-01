Polk County Fire Rescue Responds To Fatal Fire on Scenic View Street In Lakeland

Polk County Fire Rescue Responses to Fatal Fire on Scenic View Street

Bartow, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2026) — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews responded to a fatal fire on Scenic View Street in Lakeland on Sunday morning. Upon arrival PCFR units found a fully involved single-wide mobile home with an individual potentially inside.

PCFR members worked quickly getting the fire knocked down and once deemed safe for entry, members conducted a search and found an individual inside the home. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Notification of next of kin is pending.

“Scenes like this are always tough for all involved — especially when entrapment is suspected. Our first arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions, our crew gained access to the structure and made a valiant effort to locate any entrapped occupants. Our crews located a victim who succumbed to their injuries,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “All Polk County Fire Rescue members send our condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time.”

No PCFR member sustained injuries, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office.