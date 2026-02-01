11-Year-Old Lakeland Dog Handler Sets Her Sights on Westminster

LAKELAND, FL — While most 11-year-olds are still discovering their hobbies, Ava Silva has already found her calling inside the competitive world of dog showing. The Lakeland native is quickly emerging as a promising young handler in Junior Showmanship, fueled by discipline, emotional intuition with animals, and an ambitious dream: competing at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Raised in a family deeply committed to ethical breeding and breed preservation, Silva grew up surrounded by dogs — particularly Rottweilers and Toy Fox Terriers. Her early exposure helped cultivate a confidence and understanding rarely seen at such a young age.

Ava and Prancer

Her journey began remarkably early.

“It all started when I took the lead of my Rottweiler, Bronx, at age three,” Silva recalls.

By age seven, she entered Junior Showmanship competition, drawn by both the challenge and the opportunity to grow.

“I like competition,” she says.

Today, Silva competes alongside her Toy Fox Terrier, Prancer, a partnership defined by trust and connection rather than simple command.

“When pressure is on, I sing a song — any song,” Silva explains. “Your dog can feel the pressure through the lead. When I relax, so does Prancer.”

Before entering the ring, Silva prepares with a breathing ritual and a quiet moment of affection, petting Prancer and giving her a kiss on the head.

Their bond extends far beyond competition.

“Me and Prancer are best friends in and out of the show,” Silva says. “When I grab a blanket, she’s ready to cuddle. She’s always right by me.”

Outside the ring, Silva maintains an active lifestyle. She mountain bikes with her brother, helps manage her mother’s dog grooming salon, assists with bathing and fluffing dogs, and continues to expand her knowledge of canine behavior.

“My mom always educated me on behavior and every dog breed — not just the ones I like,” she says.

Silva credits a strong support system for helping shape her growth in the sport, including mentors Kimberly Cardona, Scott Keffer, Kristina Criscoe, breeders Susan and Steve Thibodeaux, and her parents, Sheena and Peter Silva.

Ava and Prancer with the awards

Despite her competitive drive, Silva emphasizes resilience over ribbons.

“Believe your skills. Don’t care if you lose or win. My way of showing is a win is a win and a loss is a win.”

Her long-term aspirations extend beyond handling. Silva hopes to one day breed dogs herself, contributing to the preservation and advancement of beloved breeds.

“I do see myself doing this sport in the future,” she says. “It is one of my passions.”

With maturity beyond her years and a clear sense of purpose, Silva represents the next generation of excellence in the dog show community.

Lakeland may be her hometown — but her eyes are already set on the bright lights of New York.

Westminster is calling.

And Ava Silva is ready.