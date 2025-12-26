Christmas Night Tragedy: Scooter Crash Claims Life of Davenport Man

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash involving a scooter that resulted in the death of a driver. The crash occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on U.S. 27 near Jacks Road in Davenport.

According to evidence and witness statements, a 2019 Tao Scooter was in the 7/11 parking lot located on the east side of U.S. 27. The driver, Ruben Perez (52), exited the parking lot and crossed the outside and middle lanes attempting to reach the inside lane of travel. As Perez entered the inside lane, he traveled into the path of a 2022 blue Subaru WRX, driven by Nathaniel Wooten (26). The Subaru impacted the scooter on the left side, at which time Perez was propelled onto the hood and into the windshield of the Subaru. The scooter was redirected northwest approximately 75 feet where it came to a final rest in the median.

Perez was carried north a short distance before rolling off in front of the Subaru as it braked in the travel lanes northbound U.S. 27 approximately 75 feet from the point of impact. He was not wearing a helmet. Wooten and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts and no airbags deployed in their car.

Upon arrival of first responders, Perez was found unresponsive and CPR was initiated. He was transported to a local hospital. After being transferred he succumbed to his injuries. Wooten and his passenger were not injured and remained on scene.

Impairment and excessive speed are not suspected.

The investigation remains active