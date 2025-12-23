Taste of Davenport Returns January 17

The City of Davenport will host the return of Taste of Davenport on January 17, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to sample dishes from a variety of local restaurants in one evening. The event highlights the city’s growing culinary scene while bringing the community together.

Attendees will be able to enjoy signature food samples from participating restaurants with the purchase of a single ticket. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center.

Tickets are $30.

Event Details:

📅 January 17

⏰ 6:00–8:00 p.m.

📍 Tom Fellows Community Center

207 North Blvd W., Davenport, FL 33837

For ticket information, contact 863-588-1130.